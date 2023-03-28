Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 131 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

