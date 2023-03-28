Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 215 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

