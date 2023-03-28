Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 96 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.