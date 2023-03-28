Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 96 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
