Stephens Consulting LLC Takes $106,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average of $145.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
