Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,040 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. 116,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,755. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.