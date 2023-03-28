Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 206 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.24. The company had a trading volume of 412,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,076. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $501.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.