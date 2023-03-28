Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000.

FG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 61,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,235. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

