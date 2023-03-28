Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 21,844 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock valued at $760,364,698. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 490,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,154. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

