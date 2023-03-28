Stephens Inc. AR Has $523,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.37.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 12,277,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,763,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

