Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,225 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,762. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

