Stephens Inc. AR Sells 183 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 206,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

