Stephens Inc. AR Takes $456,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,252 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 560,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,611. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

