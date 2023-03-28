Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Workday were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $189.29. The stock had a trading volume of 390,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $248.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,035,897.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

