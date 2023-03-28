Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $517,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.97 and its 200 day moving average is $493.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

