Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

