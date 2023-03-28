Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.