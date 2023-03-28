Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 4,829 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

