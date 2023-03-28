Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $324.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.