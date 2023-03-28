Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Casey O’connor Sells 12,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,958. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

