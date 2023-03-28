StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Spark Networks Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.34.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
