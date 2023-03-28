StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

