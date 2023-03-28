StockNews.com Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
