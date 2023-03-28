StockNews.com Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.