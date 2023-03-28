StockNews.com Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %
CTMX stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
