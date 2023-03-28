StockNews.com Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

CTMX stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 287,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

