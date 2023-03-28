StockNews.com Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.01. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.