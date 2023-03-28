StockNews.com Lowers Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.01. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
