StockNews.com Lowers West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Sell

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
WTBA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,154. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
