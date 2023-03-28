StockNews.com Lowers West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Sell

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 2.2 %

WTBA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,154. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 104,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

