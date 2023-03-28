StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Strong-Buy”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $624.70. 1,242,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,768. The firm has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $605.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.