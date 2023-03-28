StockNews.com Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

