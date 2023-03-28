StockNews.com Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.73.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.