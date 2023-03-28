StockNews.com Upgrades Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $160.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after buying an additional 82,366 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.