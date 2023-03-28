Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

