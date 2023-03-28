Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 6,581 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 356.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.