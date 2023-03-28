Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 5,265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

