Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 826 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

