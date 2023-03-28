Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

