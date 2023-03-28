Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

