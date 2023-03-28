Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 625 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.03 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.