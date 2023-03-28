Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average is $157.29. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

