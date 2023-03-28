Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 28th total of 735,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SREDF stock remained flat at $7.54 during midday trading on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

