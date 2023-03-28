Straight Path Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Straight Path Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,299 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 7,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.