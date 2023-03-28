Straight Path Wealth Management Has $250,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. 1,398,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,378,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.