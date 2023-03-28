Straight Path Wealth Management Has $730,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,757,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 560,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 39,692 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 496,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 8,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,040. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

