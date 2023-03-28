Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 585,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,749. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -20.54%.

Several research firms have commented on IVR. Barclays lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.