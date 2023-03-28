Straight Path Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 460,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 341,210 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 95,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,642,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.