Stratis (STRAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $34.08 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $75.86 million and approximately $34.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.19 or 0.06347712 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00060821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017372 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,499,263 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

