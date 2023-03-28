Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.10. 226,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,369. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.