Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Substratum has a total market cap of $139,827.47 and $2.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00030282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00204535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,306.20 or 1.00088752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036506 USD and is down -17.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.