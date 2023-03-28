SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 56.2% in March

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Trading Down 4.6 %

SuperCom Company Profile

NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,043. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.