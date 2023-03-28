Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $153.00.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

