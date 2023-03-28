Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 177.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down SEK 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting SEK 16.37. 50,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 16.60. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12 month high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

