Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

