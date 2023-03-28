Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 55,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 459,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $781,379. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.